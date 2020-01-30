Palestinians Take to The Streets in 'Day of Rage' Against Trump’s Century Deal

Palestinians took to the streets of the West Bank and Gaza in large numbers on Wednesday, as anger erupted following the unveiling of Trump’s vilified peace deal.

The so-called "Deal of the Century" puts forward mass annexations of West Bank territory and was developed without input from the Palestinian side.

Protests took place across the West Bank and Gaza after Palestinian leaders called for a "Day of Rage" over the announcement of the plan, which has been slammed as a "conspiracy" by the Palestinian Authority.

An Israeli settler shot and injured a Palestinian schoolteacher in the village of Beit Sira, west of Ramallah, and tensions remain high across the West Bank.

The settler reportedly shot Safa Ahmed Fallana three times as he stopped near a checkpoint after his car broke down. He has been hospitalised and remains in a stable condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Scores of protesters gathered in the West Bank village of Tubas, in the Jordan Valley, marching with Palestinian flags and performing prayers. Israeli forces used tear gas and fired live bullets into the air to disperse the rally and arrested a number of attendees.

Trump's deal includes giving the green light for Israel to annex large parts of the Jordan Valley, which is rumoured to begin in the coming weeks.



In the town of Tulkarem, in the northern West Bank, demonstrators marched near the separation wall before being dispersed by Israeli forces firing rubber-coated bullets and tear gas and arrested two youths.

Meanwhile protests broke out at Al-Quds University in Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, as well as in Hebron and al-Bireh. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 41 injuries on Wednesday so far.

A general strike was launched in the Gaza Strip and in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, shuttering shops, government institutions and banks, while schools and universities suspended classes.

The previous evening, immediately after US President Donald Trump announced the plan, thousands of Palestinians rallied in front of the headquarters of the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, in Gaza City, burning tires and pictures of Trump and Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as chanting: "Palestine is not for sale".

Protests were also reported in the refugee camps of Rafah and Bureij.

The plan has been slammed for a number of reasons. One of the main sources of Palestinian anger is the denial of refugees' right of return, which is enshrined in international law.

