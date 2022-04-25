  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Paris Police Fire at a Car Coming at Them, Two People Killed

Paris Police Fire at a Car Coming at Them, Two People Killed

Published April 25th, 2022 - 09:09 GMT
Central Paris
(AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - Its trending on social. French police opened fire at a car and killed two people. 

The car didn't stop when the police requested so the officers opened fire at the vehicle. News is all over the social media. 

The police told AFP, the French news agency, the car was driving in the wrong direction and sped against the officers at the center of Paris. The news is trending at #France#Paris#killing and the two people inside the car were killed as a result of the shooting. 

Anadolu reported the incident with different clarifications stating police in Paris opened fire early Monday on a car that attempted to hit them, killing two of its occupants, according to police sources.

The car reportedly drove toward police on duty on the Pont Neuf bridge near the famous Louvre Museum in central Paris. Police opened fire on the vehicle when the driver ignored calls to stop, the Turkish news agency added. 

The driver and a passenger sitting in the front seat were killed. A passenger sitting in the back was wounded.

The car was parked in the wrong direction along the Vert-Galant square on the Pont-Neuf. Police approached the vehicle to control its occupants by pointing automatic weapons at them, said an eyewitness quoted by Le Figaro newspaper.

“The driver rushed off towards the police at full speed,” said the witness, Anadolu reported. 

Strict security measures were in place Sunday in Paris due to the second round of the presidential election, which saw Emmanuel Macron winning a second term in office.

Riot police were also deployed at various points in the city due to small-scale protests related to the election results.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, according to local reports.

 

Tags:ParisEmmanuel MacronFranceLouvre museum

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...