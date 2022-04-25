Paris Police Fire at a Car Coming at Them, Two People Killed

ALBAWABA - Its trending on social. French police opened fire at a car and killed two people.

French police officers opened fire on a car in Paris after the driver did not stop at the request of the security forces. Two people died. #France pic.twitter.com/Hgzo9nGnSo — 🐼pandan🐼 (@pandanjudin) April 25, 2022

The car didn't stop when the police requested so the officers opened fire at the vehicle. News is all over the social media.

#Paris police shoot and kill two in car hours after Macron re-election. A police source told AFP the vehicle was driving against the flow of traffic on the Pont Neuf when it sped towards the officers, who opened fire. pic.twitter.com/iWXLbJRqZl — www.anoncandanga.com🚨💣 (@anon_candanga) April 25, 2022

The police told AFP, the French news agency, the car was driving in the wrong direction and sped against the officers at the center of Paris. The news is trending at #France, #Paris, #killing and the two people inside the car were killed as a result of the shooting.

Anadolu reported the incident with different clarifications stating police in Paris opened fire early Monday on a car that attempted to hit them, killing two of its occupants, according to police sources.

Police in central Paris opened fire on a car that was hurtling towards them, killing two people inside, a police source told AFP, just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term. #AfricanInsider https://t.co/46u2Qs75Eb — African Insider (@AfricanInsider2) April 25, 2022

The car reportedly drove toward police on duty on the Pont Neuf bridge near the famous Louvre Museum in central Paris. Police opened fire on the vehicle when the driver ignored calls to stop, the Turkish news agency added.

The driver and a passenger sitting in the front seat were killed. A passenger sitting in the back was wounded.

The car was parked in the wrong direction along the Vert-Galant square on the Pont-Neuf. Police approached the vehicle to control its occupants by pointing automatic weapons at them, said an eyewitness quoted by Le Figaro newspaper.

“The driver rushed off towards the police at full speed,” said the witness, Anadolu reported.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night, at a traffic control point in the #PontNeuf area. The driver of the vehicle did not follow an order to stop, directing the car to the police instead. One of the officers opened fire to protect himself, as claimed by the police. #Paris pic.twitter.com/QFxA79WveN — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 25, 2022

Strict security measures were in place Sunday in Paris due to the second round of the presidential election, which saw Emmanuel Macron winning a second term in office.

Riot police were also deployed at various points in the city due to small-scale protests related to the election results.

#Police in #Paris opened fire early Monday on a car that attempted to hit them, killing two of its occupants, according to police sources. https://t.co/qO5H0zU0WP — ANews (@anews) April 25, 2022

An investigation has been launched into the incident, according to local reports.