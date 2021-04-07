Is Paris 'Turning The Screws' on Gebran Bassil?

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassi is still in Lebanon and did not travel Tuesday to Paris, contrary to the latest media reports, sources close to him said.

Bassil has however “received an invitation from the Elysee to visit Paris and his travel is hinging on a phone call to inform him of the date of a meeting whose nature is yet to be defined,” the sources told LBCI TV.

“He has not sought the meeting or the visit and he does not need a mediator with the French side, seeing as he is in constant contact with the French,” the sources added.

Elysee Palace press office sources meanwhile declined to confirm or deny whether Bassil will visit Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s advisers Emmanuel Bonne, Patrick Durel and Bernard Émié are meanwhile “exerting daily efforts” and communicating with the Lebanese parties that met with Macron in 2020 at the Pine Residence, LBCI added.

Sources close to PM-designate Saad Hariri meanwhile told MTV that Hariri “does not want to meet” with Bassil, seeing as the cabinet formation negotiations should be with President Michel Aoun and not with Bassil.

“Hariri is convinced that meeting Bassil in Paris will not lead to any result,” the sources added.

“Let President Aoun give up the one-third-plus-one share now and the government will be formed now,” the sources said.

