Paris Would Continue to Work For a 'Two-State Solution' Between Palestine and Israel

France welcomed a so-called Middle East peace plan proposed by the U.S., saying Paris would continue to work towards a "two-state solution" between Palestine and Israel.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday that the country would attentively study the peace plan, presented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"France is convinced that the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and internationally agreed parameters, is necessary to establish just and sustainable peace in the Middle East," it said.

The ministry added that Paris would "remain vigilant to ensure the legitimate aspirations of both the Israelis and the Palestinians are respected and taken into account."

Trump released his so-called "deal of the century" on Tuesday in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, whereas Palestinian authorities were not represented.

During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital." Several groups and countries, including Palestine and Turkey, have condemned the so-called peace plan.

