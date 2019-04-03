Partnership: French-Jordan Relations Seen as 'Ideal'

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz meets with member of Union leaders in Amman. (AFP/ File Photo)

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Tuesday stressed the "ideal" ties of partnership and friendship between Jordan and France, highlighting the continuous communication and coordination between the two countries over various regional and international issues.

During a meeting with a delegation from the French Senate, headed by Olivier Cigolotti, secretary of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces Committee, the premier commended the French position on the peace process and its support of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz noted that France is the top foreign investor in the country, voicing the Kingdom's appreciation for Paris' support on various political and economic levels.

The prime minister reiterated the Kingdom's fixed stance towards the Palestinian cause, which calls for a solution that fulfils the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital under a two-state formula, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative, international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Talks also went over the challenges posed on the Kingdom due to the unstable surrounding conditions, according to Petra.

Daesh has almost been militarily defeated, but more important, is combating the ideology of the group, Razazz said, noting that terrorist groups utilise unsettled crises.

He also voiced hope for the continuation of international support for the Syrian refugees until conditions favourable for their return are fulfilled.

For their part, the head and members of the French delegation said that their visit to the Kingdom is aimed at getting acquainted with the Kingdom's views on the means of bolstering bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as on regional issues, the peace push and counterterrorism efforts, Petra added.

They also expressed their country’s keenness on working with Jordan to maintain the Kingdom’s stability and supporting it in overcoming the pressures it is facing.

The senators said that they will shed light on the Kingdom’s “important position” and decisive role in fostering regional security and stability in an upcoming report that they will prepare over the coming two months, according to Petra.

His Majesty King Abdullah paid a visit to Paris last week and held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing that the two-state solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the only viable solution.

Also on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with the French senators and stressed the “deep-rooted” Jordanian-French relations and the recent momentum they have gained, especially after King Abdullah’s meeting with Macron in Paris last week, Petra reported.

Safadi and the delegates also highlighted the “solid partnership” between the two countries, which positively reflected on the economic, investment and defence cooperation and further boosted coordination on regional crises, in a way that contributes to realising the two countries’ joint goals of enhancing security and stability.

As for the Palestinian issue, he warned against the absence of prospects for Palestinians to attain their legitimate rights and ending the occupation, and against the threats of unilateral Israeli measures that target the Islamic and Christian identity of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The minister also highlighted the importance of intensifying international efforts that aim at reaching political solutions to regional crises, especially the Syrian crisis, which has caused destruction and bloodshed that must be ended through a political solution that guarantees the unity of the country.

Safadi acquainted the delegates with the Kingdom’s efforts in facing economic challenges.

For their part, the French senators, who are visiting Jordan to prepare a report to their senate on regional conditions, praised the Kingdom’s role in realising security and stability and the model it presents in adopting “moderate and just” policies.

This article has been adapted from its original source.