Parts of The US Lifts Restrictions Despite Peak Covid Cases

Published March 8th, 2021 - 10:05 GMT
Adams 12 Five Star Schools District RN Tiffany Karschamroon draws a dose from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Adams 12 Five Star Schools District RN Tiffany Karschamroon draws a dose from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/AFP Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Highlights
In the United States, the de facto mass quarantine provided by so-called “lockdowns” were first enforced not to avoid deaths but because the nation collectively admitted that their underfunded health care system would have been quickly overwhelmed. 

Parts of the United States have declared an end to pandemic restrictions even though the daily death toll remains near the peak seen last spring. 

Combined with the appearance of new corona variants, many are predicting a third deadly surge which would further devastate a nation that combines the developed world’s worst health care system with the least healthy citizenry.

The United States recently passed over a half-million deaths, but their deaths per one million people is five times the global average. Only a handful of major countries have such a high fatality rate and all of them are in the West.

Almost one year after a national emergency was declared, the health care system has not been drastically resupplied or overhauled. President Joe Biden, unlike a majority of Americans, refuses to support a universal health care system, something that would drastically improve health care access for the lower classes and reduce the national fatality rate. 

Many wonder if the country’s overstressed and underpaid health care workers may be the next link to break in the national medical chain.

The creation of vaccines has allowed the US to set a goal of vaccinating all adults by mid-May. However, polls show that 40 percent of the nation does not want to get vaccinated, which increases the likelihood of continued corona carnage. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Tags:Joe BidenCOVID-19 virusUSAWashington DC

