Patriarch Tells Lebanese Politicians to be 'Honorable'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called on officials concerned with the formation of the new government to “quickly leave the prisons of their preconditions.”

Judgement month is here: officials have previously said that Lebanon will run out of usable reserves to supply imports of basic necessities such as wheat, fuel and medicine by the end of May. Assuming BDL stops funding these imports, the country will simply completely collapse — المنصّة 2.0 (@OmarTamo19) May 3, 2021

“Let them show professionalism and nobleness and let them honorably, carefully, responsibly and consciously listen to the pain of the people,” al-Rahi added in a mass marking the beginning of the Marian month, urging officials to “form a capable government comprising promising national talents.”



“Some are pushing Lebanon to further collapse for a suspicious motive,” the patriarch lamented.

#Ramadhan this year in #Lebanon is a trying time for those who can barely make ends meet, struggling through an economic collapse, rampant inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, political paralysis, the aftermath of the port blast and so much more. #CNN https://t.co/b2sSYSdN1z — benwedeman (@bencnn) May 6, 2021

He also hoped the rapprochement among rival forces in the region will reflect positively on the Lebanese situation, calling on Lebanese political forces to “withdraw from conflicts and axes, which would allow Lebanon to regain its neutrality, independence and stability.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.