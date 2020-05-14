  1. Home
Peace or No Peace The Bombs Continue to Rock Afghanistan

Published May 14th, 2020
Afghan security personnel stand guard as civil society activists (not pictured) hold banners and shout slogans against the Iranian government during a protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul on May 11, 2020.
Afghan security personnel stand guard as civil society activists (not pictured) hold banners and shout slogans against the Iranian government during a protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul on May 11, 2020. Afghanistan has recovered 18 bodies of migrants who were allegedly beaten and tortured before being forced into a river by Iranian border guards last week, a senior Afghan official said on May 8. Afghan authorities are investigating claims the migrants drowned while illegally crossing into neighbouring Iran from western Herat province. WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP
Highlights
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

A suicide car bombing on Thursday rocked Gardez city in southeast Afghanistan, an official confirmed.

Spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry Tariq Aryan said in a statement the attack took place near the military courts in Gardez city, the capital of southeastern Paktia province located at a distance of 128 kilometers (79.5 miles) from the country's capital Kabul.

He said scores of civilians were killed in the blast at this spot frequented by many locals.

"This attack is carried out by the Haqqani Network and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attack is in connection with the string of attacks in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi and Nangarhar," he said.



Earlier this week, over 50 people, including babies and women, were killed in Daesh/ISIS-claimed armed assault on a hospital in Kabul and a suicide attack claimed by the same group in eastern Nangarhar province.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

