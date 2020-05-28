  1. Home
  3. Peace in Tatters! Seven Afghan Police Killed in Taliban Attack

Published May 28th, 2020 - 07:26 GMT
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands gourds as Taliban prisoners are released from the Bagram prison, at a checkpoint in the Bagram district of Afghanistan's Parwan Province on May 26, 2020. Afghan authorities plan to release 900 more Taliban prisoners on May 26, as calls grow for the militants to extend a ceasefire on its third and final day. WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP
She confirmed that at least seven security forces were killed and one wounded in the assault.

At least seven Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack, the first since the end of a three-day holiday cease-fire, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Waheeda Shahkar, spokesperson for the Parwan Governorship, told Anadolu Agency the attack took place early Thursday in Seya Gard in the province’s Ghorband Valley north of the capital Kabul. She confirmed that at least seven security forces were killed and one wounded in the assault.

Separately, the Taliban claimed government forces had killed 10 civilians in an air raid in the southern Zabul province, but provincial officials said in fact 18 insurgents were killed in the raid.

The developments come on the heels of a rare three-day truce during the Eid al-Fitr holiday that ended on Wednesday.

Afghan President Mohammed Ashraf Ghani directed the release of at least 1,000 Taliban inmates during the holiday as a goodwill gesture in response to the brief cease-fire declared by the Taliban, reciprocated by the government and hailed by the international community.

