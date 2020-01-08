Pelosi: US and The World Cannot Afford War

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the United States and the world cannot afford a war after Iran targeted the American airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq to retaliate Washington's assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Tens of surface-to-surface missiles” were fired at the strategic airbase early on Wednesday and the US later confirmed the attack.

The IRGC has called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from the Arab country, asserting that it would not differentiate between the US and Israel in retaliating against the assassination of the Iranian national hero.

Pelosi took to Twitter, saying that the US was “closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting US troops in Iraq.”

Meanwhile, Democrats said that Iran’s missile attack was not a surprise, saying that it was an inevitable response to Trump's decision last week to assassinate Soleimani.

"One action creates another reaction, unfortunately," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), a longtime anti-war activist.

"I think everyone knows when the attack occurred to expect some kind of unfortunate response. And we've always said that this does not enhance our national security; it doesn't protect our troops; it doesn't protect American citizens," Lee said. "It's a spiral now."

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the House majority leader, delivered a similar assessment, saying that "I think there was not surprise in the room."

"No one ought to be surprised that if you attack a significant figure in another country — not in that country, but in Iraq, attacking Iranians" that the other country would retaliate, Hoyer added.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday night that recent events were “predictable” given what he called the Trump administration’s “close to ludicrous” foreign policy.

“What’s happening in Iraq and Iran today was predictable,” Biden said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Not exactly what’s happening but the chaos that’s ensuing,” Biden added, citing the Trump administration’s decision to assassinate Soleimani and to pull the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Some of the things he’s done and said in the meantime have been close to ludicrous,” Biden said. “Including threatening to bomb holy sites. ... And I just pray to God as he goes through what’s happening, as we speak, that he’s listening to his military commanders for the first time because so far that has not been the case.”

