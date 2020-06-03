  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Pentagon Deploys 1600 US Army Troops in The Washington Area After Violent Protests

Pentagon Deploys 1600 US Army Troops in The Washington Area After Violent Protests

Published June 3rd, 2020 - 11:55 GMT
Police officers hold a perimeter behind the metal fence recently erected in front of the White House demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Anti-racism protests have put several US cities under curfew to suppress rioting, following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP
Police officers hold a perimeter behind the metal fence recently erected in front of the White House demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Anti-racism protests have put several US cities under curfew to suppress rioting, following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP
Highlights
He said the troops were on "heightened alert status" but "are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations."

The Pentagon has moved about 1,600 US Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests in the city.

"Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National Capitol Region but are not in Washington, D.C.," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement.

He said the troops were on "heightened alert status" but "are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations."

Protests have swept US cities, including Washington, D.C., since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...