Pentagon spots second spy balloon

ALBAWABA - Pentagon spotted on Friday night another Chinese spy balloon over Latin America, but it didn't specify the exact location, AFP reported.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder revealed: "We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon."

A second ballon has been reported over Latin America. https://t.co/FDC89Zagzz — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) February 4, 2023

Earlier, defence officials in the United States said to track a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned China's decision to fly an apparent spy balloon and described it as "unacceptable and irresponsible".

Following the first spy balloon, Blinken decided to cancel his trip to Beijing, which would have been the first high-level meeting there in years.