Philippines: 16 People Die After Powerful Typhoon Strikes

Published December 26th, 2019 - 07:54 GMT
Residents stand next to a house damaged by typhoon Phanfone in Ormoc City, Leyte province in central Philippines on December 25, 2019. Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on December 25, bringing a wet, miserable and terrifying holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation. RONALD FRANK DEJON / AFP
Highlights
At least 16 people have been killed after a powerful typhoon struck parts of the Philippines, the state-run disaster management agency said Thursday.

Typhoon Phanfone was last spotted crossing central Panay Island, maintaining maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, the agency said.

It affected Capiz, Iloilo and Leyte provinces, blowing off the roofs of many houses and knocking down trees and power poles.

So far, at least 10,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, the agency added.

