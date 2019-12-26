Philippines: 16 People Die After Powerful Typhoon Strikes

At least 16 people have been killed after a powerful typhoon struck parts of the Philippines, the state-run disaster management agency said Thursday.

Typhoon Phanfone was last spotted crossing central Panay Island, maintaining maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, the agency said.

It affected Capiz, Iloilo and Leyte provinces, blowing off the roofs of many houses and knocking down trees and power poles.

So far, at least 10,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, the agency added.

