Philippines: Death Toll in Typhoon Conson up to 17

The disaster management authority said death toll from Typhoon Conson that struck parts of the Philippines increased to 17 on Sunday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, approximately 9,000 buildings were damaged and transportation disrupted.

The death toll increased after 14 more people lost their lives in disasters and accidents caused by the cyclone. Some 24 people have been injured while seven are still missing.



