  3. Philippines: Death Toll in Typhoon Conson's up to 17

Philippines: Death Toll in Typhoon Conson up to 17

Published September 13th, 2021 - 06:29 GMT
Death toll rises to 17 in Philippines Typhoon Conson
Residents walk past their house littered with debris and trash in Marikina City, suburban Manila on November 13, 2020, a day after Typhoon Vamco hit the capital area bringing heavy rains and flooding. / AFP / Ted ALJIBE
24 people also injured while 7 still missing, according to disaster management authority

The disaster management authority said death toll from Typhoon Conson that struck parts of the Philippines increased to 17 on Sunday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, approximately 9,000 buildings were damaged and transportation disrupted.

The death toll increased after 14 more people lost their lives in disasters and accidents caused by the cyclone. Some 24 people have been injured while seven are still missing.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Typhoon ConsontyphoonPhilippines

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

