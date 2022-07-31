Philippines Ex-President Fidel Ramos Dies at The Age 94

  1. Home
Published July 31st, 2022 - 10:32 GMT
former president

The former president of the Philippines Fidel Ramos passed away aged 94 on Sunday, local media reported

Fidel Ramos served as the 12th president of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

The former president is well known as FVR and Eddie Ramos. 

Social media users have shared condolences and remembered the former president of the Philippines who is believed to restore economic growth and stability in the country.


