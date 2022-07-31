Philippines Ex-President Fidel Ramos Dies at The Age 94

The former president of the Philippines Fidel Ramos passed away aged 94 on Sunday, local media reported.

Fidel Ramos served as the 12th president of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

REST IN PEACE, FVR. 🙏



Former president Fidel Ramos passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was 94. pic.twitter.com/YZfgIg3pML — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 31, 2022

The former president is well known as FVR and Eddie Ramos.

Social media users have shared condolences and remembered the former president of the Philippines who is believed to restore economic growth and stability in the country.