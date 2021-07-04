Philippines Military Plane Crashes, 40 Rescued

A Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashed in the country's south on Sunday, with at least 40 people rescued so far, local media reported citing army officials.

LATEST — At least 40 people rescued so far as military plane carrying 85 crashes in Philippineshttps://t.co/619AKrHOxZ — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 4, 2021

Armed Forces chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana confirmed that a C-130 plane transporting troops crashed in the province of Sulu at 11.30 a.m. (0330GMT), according to CNN Philippines.



Sobejana also said that the 40 rescued were being treated at a military hospital in the area, it added.

Firefighters are on the scene to put out the fire that reportedly engulfed the aircraft as search and rescue operations for passengers and crew are ongoing.