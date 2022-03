A China Eastern Boeing 737 passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed into a mountain in southwest China, the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday March 21.

Rescue teams were reportedly dispatched but details on the number of people killed or injured have yet to be released. CCTV reportedly said, "A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."