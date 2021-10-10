Plane Crash Kills 19 in Russia

At least 19 people were killed after a light plane with 20 skydivers and 2 crew members crashed in Russia's Tatarstan on Sunday, media reported.

#URGENT: An L-410 plane with more than 20 people on board crashed in Russia’s Tatarstan, 16 reported dead pic.twitter.com/NbIx3Aiu3K — The Journo's (@THE_JOURNOS) October 10, 2021

The L-410 plane crashed in Menzelinsk town in the republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

According to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, 23 people were on board. Rescue teams have removed seven victims from the crashed plane in Tatarstan, Russia.