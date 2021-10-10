  1. Home
  Plane Crash Kills 19 in Russia

Plane Crash Kills 19 in Russia

October 10th, 2021
plane crash kills 19 people in Russia
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

At least 19 people were killed after a light plane with 20 skydivers and 2 crew members crashed in Russia's Tatarstan on Sunday, media reported.

The L-410 plane crashed in Menzelinsk town in the republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

According to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, 23 people were on board. Rescue teams have removed seven victims from the crashed plane in Tatarstan, Russia.

