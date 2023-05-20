  1. Home
Plane crash kills 3 near Swiss-French Border

Published May 20th, 2023 - 09:55 GMT
ALBAWABA - Three individuals lost their lives in a plane crash that occurred on Saturday morning in the vicinity of Ponts de Martel in Switzerland, near the French border.

Swiss police confirmed the fatalities and stated that the accident took place at approximately 10:20 AM local time (08:20 GMT) in a forested area near a village in the canton of Neuchâtel.

Rescue operations were said to be challenging due to the steep and rugged terrain at the crash site. The pilot and passengers tragically perished in the accident.

The authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which remains unclear at this stage.

The police have expressed their condolences to the families and are providing support during this difficult time.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed pending notification of their next of kin.

Updates will be provided as authorities gather more information and determine the cause of the crash.

