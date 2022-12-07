German police thwarts planned coup

ALBAWABA - German police arrested a group of far-right and military officers seeking to overthrow parliament, according to media report.

The BBC said 25 people were arrested in raids across the country, foiling the attempted coup.

The news is trending on different websites, and on social media.

BREAKING — A coup has been thwarted in Germany and 25 people have been arrested in raids across the country per a BBC report



A group of far-right and ex-military figures planned to storm the parliament building, the Reichstag, and seize power. — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 7, 2022

No other details were immediately available.