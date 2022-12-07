  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Planned coup in Germany stopped

German police thwarts planned coup

Published December 7th, 2022 - 08:30 GMT
news

ALBAWABA - German police arrested a group of far-right and military officers seeking to overthrow parliament, according to media report.

The BBC said 25 people were arrested in raids across the country, foiling the attempted coup.

The news is trending on different websites, and on social media.

No other details were immediately available.

Tags:GermanyCoupReichstagBerlin

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...