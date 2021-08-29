Please Free Anhar Al Deek For Her Newborn's Sake!

  1. Home
Published August 29th, 2021 - 06:36 GMT
The daughter of Palestinian pregnant detainee Anhar al-Deek, Julia in protest against her mom 's detention
The daughter of Palestinian pregnant detainee Anhar al-Deek, Julia, protests in solidarity with her mother (twitter.com

ALBAWABA – Anhar Al Deek, the 25-year-old Palestinian pregnant woman is Israeli prison is still trending.

She is about to give birth to a baby as she is already in her 9 month. She is appealing to the Israeli authorities to let her go and deliver her baby at home.

Al Deek is from the town of Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah in the West Bank and was four months pregnant when she was imprisoned.

She is also appealing to human rights organizations and foreign embassies to put pressure on the Israelis to let her go so she won’t have her baby in prison bearing in mind her new born will be taken away from her if she is still in Jail.

The social media continues to follow up on her as a trending case. She is terribly afraid suffering from what is called bipolar pregnancy depression and is fretting over her baby being delivered in squalid and dirty conditions.

Israel presently detains around 4,850 Palestinian detainees, including 41 women, 225 children and 540 administrative detainees.

Tags:Anhar Al DeekPalestineRamallahIsrael

