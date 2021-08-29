Please Free Anhar Al Deek For Her Newborn's Sake!

ALBAWABA – Anhar Al Deek, the 25-year-old Palestinian pregnant woman is Israeli prison is still trending.

The family of the Palestinian detainee Anhar Al-Deek made an urgent appeal to release her daughter before she gives birth to her child. #انهار_الديك #انقذوا_انهار_الديك#SaveAnhar pic.twitter.com/DdQgjVWhaZ — Hager👩‍🎓 (@6060hagaryousif) August 27, 2021

She is about to give birth to a baby as she is already in her 9 month. She is appealing to the Israeli authorities to let her go and deliver her baby at home.

Time is running out...



Anhar is today a role model not for the suffering of prisoners, but for the suffering of Palestinian women.#SaveAnhar #انقذوا_انهار_الديك pic.twitter.com/4HHgpcpX9N — Sena (@suzidildem) August 28, 2021

Al Deek is from the town of Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah in the West Bank and was four months pregnant when she was imprisoned.

She is also appealing to human rights organizations and foreign embassies to put pressure on the Israelis to let her go so she won’t have her baby in prison bearing in mind her new born will be taken away from her if she is still in Jail.

"The life of this child is in the hands of

every person who is able to help"

This is how the mother said in his message to everyone who is able to help her

.#انقذوا_انهار_الديك #Save_Anhar_Aldeek — Besan abu Sar (@besan8_saree) August 27, 2021

The social media continues to follow up on her as a trending case. She is terribly afraid suffering from what is called bipolar pregnancy depression and is fretting over her baby being delivered in squalid and dirty conditions.

Anhar Al Deek is a 25-year-old Palestinian from Ramalah. She’s nine-months pregnant and held in an Israeli prison. She’s appealing to the world community to pressure the Israelis to let her out of jail to have her new-born in peace.

#انقذوا_انهار_الديك #the_child_needs_warmth pic.twitter.com/2Rt3AY55cu — سارَه (@KawasmiSarah) August 28, 2021

Israel presently detains around 4,850 Palestinian detainees, including 41 women, 225 children and 540 administrative detainees.