PLO Rejects U.S. Attempt to Condemn Hamas in UN

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas (R) speaks with Palestine Liberation Organization's Secretary General Saeb Erekat during a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) (AFP)

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) announced Sunday its rejection of the American administration’s attempt to condemn Hamas before the United Nations.

PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat denounced a draft resolution proposed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley that calls on the U.N. General Assembly "to condemn Hamas for its endless incitement of violence against Israel and for firing rockets into Israel."

He said that the draft "turns the facts upside down."

"Israel is the one who bears full responsibility as a result of the continuation of its occupation and its colonial settlement,” Erekat said, accusing it of “imposing a siege, carrying out arbitrary arrests and committing ethnic cleansing.”

He called on the international community to condemn the American administration that is “turning against international laws and treaties.”

Erekat also urged Hamas to immediately respond to Egyptian efforts to end the internal Palestinian division and achieve reconciliation.

Cairo sponsored in October 2017 an agreement between Hamas and Fatah to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority, however continuous disputes between the two movements have hindered the deal.

