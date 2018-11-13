PLO Urges World Community to Protect Gaza
The head of the Palestine Liberation Organization urged the international community Tuesday to protect Gaza following Israeli airstrikes on the enclave.
PLO Secretary-General of the Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said via Twitter that all Israeli attacks would be reported the International Criminal Court.
“We call upon the Int. Community to do everything needed in order to prevent a new massacre in Gaza Palestine,” said Erekat.
Israel launched airstrikes against Gaza late Monday after rockets were fired against Jewish settlements. Three Palestinians were martyred in the attacks and nine others injured.
The Israeli army said 200 rockets were fired from Gaza since Monday but the country’s air defense system, Iron Dome, intercepted 60 with most of the rest falling on empty land.
Rockets fired from Gaza injured 21 Israelis, including a reported Israeli soldier who sustained heavy injuries.
