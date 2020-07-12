  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Poles Hope 2nd Round of Presidential Voting Would Break The Deadlock

Poles Hope 2nd Round of Presidential Voting Would Break The Deadlock

Published July 12th, 2020 - 11:08 GMT
A voter casts his vote on July 12, 2020 in Swierze, a small village near east border of Poland, during the second round of Poland's presidential election. Poles began voting on on July 12, 2020 in a knife-edge presidential election between a populist incumbent closely allied with the US President and a europhile liberal who wants to restore ties with Brussels. Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP
A voter casts his vote on July 12, 2020 in Swierze, a small village near east border of Poland, during the second round of Poland's presidential election. Poles began voting on on July 12, 2020 in a knife-edge presidential election between a populist incumbent closely allied with the US President and a europhile liberal who wants to restore ties with Brussels. Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP
Highlights
Poland's President Andrzej Duda topped 1st round with 43.5% of votes

Voters in Poland headed to the polls on Sunday for the second round of presidential election after no candidate achieved the 50% needed for an all-out victory in the first round.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda topped the first round of voting with 43.5% while his rival Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the Civic Platform opposition party, received 30.4% of the votes.


The voting began at 07.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue until 09:00 p.m. (1900GMT)

According to public opinion surveys before the second round, Duda has 50.9% support, while Trzaskowski has 49.1% support.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...