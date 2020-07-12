Poles Hope 2nd Round of Presidential Voting Would Break The Deadlock

Voters in Poland headed to the polls on Sunday for the second round of presidential election after no candidate achieved the 50% needed for an all-out victory in the first round.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda topped the first round of voting with 43.5% while his rival Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the Civic Platform opposition party, received 30.4% of the votes.



The voting began at 07.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue until 09:00 p.m. (1900GMT)

According to public opinion surveys before the second round, Duda has 50.9% support, while Trzaskowski has 49.1% support.

