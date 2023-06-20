Police raid 2024 Paris Olympic Games headquarters

ALBAWABA - French police raided the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Cojo) on Tuesday, AFP reported citing the organizing committee.

However, no official statement has been made yet about the cause of the raid into the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Nevertheless, Cojo said that it is "cooperating fully with the investigators in order to facilitate their investigation."

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is expected to take place in the French capital from July 26 to Aug. 11 next year.