Police reports mass shooting in California's Monterey Park

ALBAWABA - Multiple casualties were reported in a mass shooting that took place in California's Monterey Park in the United States on Saturday night.

According to initial reports, 10 people were killed and 16 others were wounded. Police will share a statement to confirm the exact numbers of casualties later on, i24NEWS revealed.

Photos and videos were shared online showing policemen and medical teams at Monterey Park treating the injured and hauling out the bodies of the dead.

⚠️ HAPPENING NOW: Devastating mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.



Reports claim +16 people shot and +10 dead. Suspect is not yet confirmed to be in custody. pic.twitter.com/YxxUc8T9VL — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) January 22, 2023

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. around the location of a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, the local media reported.

Police is still searching for the perpetrator.