  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Police reports mass shooting in California's Monterey Park

Police reports mass shooting in California's Monterey Park

Published January 22nd, 2023 - 08:10 GMT
Monterey Park
Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 21, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Multiple casualties were reported in a mass shooting that took place in California's Monterey Park in the United States on Saturday night.

According to initial reports, 10 people were killed and 16 others were wounded. Police will share a statement to confirm the exact numbers of casualties later on, i24NEWS revealed.

Photos and videos were shared online showing policemen and medical teams at Monterey Park treating the injured and hauling out the bodies of the dead.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. around the location of a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, the local media reported.

Police is still searching for the perpetrator.

Tags:mass shootingShootingCalifonriaUSMonterey Park

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...