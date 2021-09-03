Police Shot Dead Man Who Stabbed Several in Auckland

New Zealand police shot and killed a man who stabbed over 6 people inside a shopping mall in Auckland city, authorities said on Friday.

According to the prime minister Jacinda Ardern, the incident is identified as a terror crime after the attacker was identified as a violent extremist, a Sri Lankan national who had been a person of national security interest since 2016.

BREAKING: Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket in Auckland, and injured multiple people.



The man has been shot and died at the scene. — Aaron Dahmen (@dahmenaaron) September 3, 2021

She added “He was obviously a supporter of ISIS ideology.”

Local media sources revealed that 3 of the people who were injured are in critical conditions.