  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Police Shot Dead Man Who Stabbed Several in Auckland

Police Shot Dead Man Who Stabbed Several in Auckland

Published September 3rd, 2021 - 05:38 GMT
New Zealand's Prime Minister described it a terror attack
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about Covid-19 coronavirus on the first day of a snap national lockdown, during a press conference in Wellington on August 18, 2021. (Photo by Mark MITCHELL / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
New Zealand terrorist stab several in a mall.

New Zealand police shot and killed a man who stabbed over 6 people inside a shopping mall in Auckland city, authorities said on Friday.

According to the prime minister Jacinda Ardern, the incident is identified as a terror crime after the attacker was identified as a violent extremist, a Sri Lankan national who had been a person of national security interest since 2016.

She added “He was obviously a supporter of ISIS ideology.”

Local media sources revealed that 3 of the people who were injured are in critical conditions.

Tags:New ZealandstabbingAttackterror

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...