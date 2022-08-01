  1. Home
  Police Uses Water Canons to Stop Crowds Moving Into Baghdad's Green Zone

Police Use Water Cannons to Stop Crowds Moving Into Baghdad's Green Zone

Published August 1st, 2022
News

ALBAWABA - Iraqi Police uses water canons to push back supporters from a different faction - Coordination Framework - to stop them from entering Baghdad's Green Zone.  

The heavily fortified Green Zone is the area housing the Iraqi Parliament which is presently occupied by Al Sadr supporters and who promise they will not leave until their demands are met.

 

