Police Use Water Cannons to Stop Crowds Moving Into Baghdad's Green Zone

ALBAWABA - Iraqi Police uses water canons to push back supporters from a different faction - Coordination Framework - to stop them from entering Baghdad's Green Zone.

The moment security forces resort to water canon to push Coordination Framework supporters back as they keep pushing to enter the Green Zone. #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/XMaRF6V2Yb — Sardar Sattar (@SardarSattar) August 1, 2022

The heavily fortified Green Zone is the area housing the Iraqi Parliament which is presently occupied by Al Sadr supporters and who promise they will not leave until their demands are met.