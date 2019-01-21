Polish Official in Tehran to Mend Relations Over U.S.-Proposed Anti-Iran Venue in Warsaw

Maciej Lang, Poland's under secretary of state for Asia, Africa and the Middle East policy, meets Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs (Twitter)

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Maciej Lang visited Tehran on Monday for talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi as Iran has strongly protested Poland for agreeing to host a U.S.-proposed conference on the Middle East with a focus on Iran.

The conference is set to be held on Feb. 13-14.

On January 13, Iran summoned Polish charge d'affaires Wojciech Unolt in Tehran and called off a Polish film festival.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described the move as “shameful” in light of the fact that Iran saved Poles during World War II.

“Polish Govt can't wash the shame: while Iran saved Poles in WWII, it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus,” Zarif tweeted.

Iran has threatened if the summit goes ahead, Iran will resort to unspecified "counter-action" towards Poland.

Tehran and Warsaw have had good relations. According to the Independent, the balance of trade between the two nations was $230 million in 2017, up from $80 million in 2015 when Iran and world powers agreed to a landmark nuclear deal.

