Polish opposition take the streets in Warsaw

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of thousands storm the streets as the opposition claims for the protests to be one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.

People from across Poland took part in the protest as former prime minister and current opposition leader Donald Tusk called for protest for " democracy and against the high cost of living".

"City Hall estimates (the number of protesters) at 500,000 now," the organizers' spokesman Jan Grabiec told AFP. Protestors are chanting "Enough is enough" and "No to authoritarian Poland".