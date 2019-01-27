Pompeo Calls on UN to Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader

ecretary of State Mike Pompeo (Shutterstock)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday called on the UN Security Council to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of the country.

"We call on members of the Security Council to support Venezuela’s democratic transition and Interim President Guaido’s role in it," Pompeo said in an open meeting at the Security Council.

"This meeting is long overdue," Pompeo added. "Millions of children are suffering from malnutrition and starvation."

On Wednesday, following mass demonstrations throughout the country, Gauido, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, announced President Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate and declared himself as the interim president.

At least 20 people have died in the protests, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Soon after, U.S. President Donald Trump put out a statement recognizing Guaido as the president of the country.

Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay have followed suit while Bolivia and Mexico continue to recognize Maduro.

Washington attempting to "engineer a coup d'etat'

Russia and China both opposed the U.S. call to support Guaido, and condemned any international interference in the affairs of Venezuela.

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the UN, said that the U.S. was attempting to "engineer a coup d'etat" and that Venezuela did not pose a threat to international peace and security.

"The United States and their allies started implementing a plan to overthrow the legitimate authorities of the country," Nebenzya said.

"In front of our very eyes, the attempts by the United States to impose their will on other nations is being complemented with another chapter," Nebenzya added.

The U.K., France, and Germany called for new, "free and fair elections" in Venezuela within eight days. If elections do not take place, the countries said they would be ready to recognize Guaido as the interim leader of the South American nation.

"Secretary General [Antonio Guterres] emphasized urgency for all actors to engage in dialogue with full respect for rule of law," said Rosmary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs.

Eight-day ultimatum 'almost childlike'

Speaking at the Security Council meeting, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza accused the U.S. of being at the vanguard of the coup attempt against the Maduro government, and condemned the deadline given by European states calling for new elections.

"Europe is giving us eight days? Where do you get that you have the power to establish a deadline, or an ultimatum, to a sovereign people? It’s almost childlike," said Arreaza.

