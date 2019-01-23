Pompeo Says ME Needs Military Coalition to Counter 'Very Real' Iranian Threat

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (Twitter)

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said on Tuesday that the Middle East needs a military coalition to counter any threats, such as the “very real” Iranian threat, which will be discussed in the ministerial meeting in Warsaw next month.

Speaking via video-link at the World Economic Forum, Pompeo said the US was committed to a “secure and stable” Middle East.

“I am really hopeful that we can reach a major breakthrough in the Yemeni conflict, I hope we can find that path, the US is committed to work with the UN to achieve that end,” Pompeo added.

Moreover, he explained that the US has begun to share elements of the Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, “we are in a point where we can find a solution for the problem that has been ongoing for a very long time,” Pompeo affirmed.

Peace talks will not be “driven” by the US, but by Israelis and Palestinians themselves, Pompeo said, but he referred to a US-led process that could launch after the coming Israeli elections.

On the other hand, in response to a question about the relations with China, Pompeo said that the US wants to find a mutual ground where the two sides can work together, but by the principles that America stands by, the competition on a fair and transparent basis, “if they do comply with those principles, our two nation can strive.”

