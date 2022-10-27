Pope Francis admits priests, nuns watch porn

ALBAWABA - Pope Francis has admitted that priests and nuns watch porn on their mobiles. He was speaking at a convention held in Rome.

The social media has gone crazy with the comments that were freely made by the pontiff. He was speaking about today's technological gadgetry saying its "an evil" and a vice that many people indulge in, going as far as to say priests and nuns even do that.

His comments, which were made on Monday are all over news websites together with direct quotes and images of him.

Pope Francis warned seminarians in Rome of the dangers of online pornography, calling soft porn a temptation that "weakens the priestly heart" he was quoted by AFP, adding the teachings of the Catholic Church views pornography as violating the virtue of chastity.