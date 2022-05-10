  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Pope Francis Delays Visit to Lebanon

Pope Francis Delays Visit to Lebanon

Published May 10th, 2022 - 05:56 GMT
Pope Francis
Pope Francis leaves after leading the Regina Coeli prayer on May 8, 2022 in The Vatican. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Highlights
Pope Francis was scheduled to visit Lebanon in June

Pope Francis' visit to Lebanon, which was scheduled for June, will be postponed due to "health reasons", a Lebanese minister said on Monday.

Also ReadWill Putin Agree to Meet Pope Francis?Will Putin Agree to Meet Pope Francis?

“Lebanon has received a letter from the Vatican departments officially informing of the decision to postpone the Pope's scheduled visit to Lebanon, provided that the new date for the visit will be announced as soon as it is determined,” Tourism Minister Walid Nassar said in a statement carried by the National News Agency.

“Foreign visits and scheduled appointments in Pope Francis' program have been postponed for health reasons," he added, wishing the pontiff a "speedy recovery."

There was no comment from the Vatican on the minister’s statements.

On April 5, the Lebanese presidency announced that Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Pope FrancisItalyLebanon

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...