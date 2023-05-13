Pope Francis meets Zelenskyy in Rome

  1. Home
Published May 13th, 2023 - 06:26 GMT
(Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Pope Francis met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, where they discussed the political and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Pope Francis and Zelenskyy's meeting lasted 40 minutes and dealt with "the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine resulting from the war," according to the Vatican statement.

 The statement said that the two parties stressed "the need to continue efforts to support the population."

Local media outlets said that the closed meeting did not take place in the Apostolic Palace, where usually Pope receives heads of state who arrive in Rome on official visits, but in one of the rooms of the Paul VI Hall, which is usually used for the public.

During the meeting, the two parties exchanged gifts, as the Pope presented Zelenskyy with a statue bearing the branch of peace, and the Ukrainian president granted the Pope a picture of Virgin Mary on a bulletproof plate.

The Ukrainian president arrived at the Ciampino military airport in the Italian capital, Rome, on Saturday morning. He was greeted by the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

Zelensky also met, during his trip, the schedule of which has not been publicly announced due to security concerns, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Today we discussed our cooperation, especially in the field of security and military cooperation. There are very important decisions to protect our airspace", Zelenskyy said in a joint press conference with Meloni.

Pope Francis previously received Zelenskyy in the Vatican in Feb.2020. He always prays for peace in Ukraine and for the victims of the war.

For her part, Meloni visited Kiev in February to demonstrate her country's support for Ukraine, despite the close relations that Italy had with Russia before it invaded Ukrainian lands.

