Pope Francis meets Zelenskyy in Rome

ALBAWABA - Pope Francis met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, where they discussed the political and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Today in Rome. I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! 🇮🇹🤝🇺🇦🤝🇻🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 13, 2023

Pope Francis and Zelenskyy's meeting lasted 40 minutes and dealt with "the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine resulting from the war," according to the Vatican statement.

The statement said that the two parties stressed "the need to continue efforts to support the population."

Local media outlets said that the closed meeting did not take place in the Apostolic Palace, where usually Pope receives heads of state who arrive in Rome on official visits, but in one of the rooms of the Paul VI Hall, which is usually used for the public.

During the meeting, the two parties exchanged gifts, as the Pope presented Zelenskyy with a statue bearing the branch of peace, and the Ukrainian president granted the Pope a picture of Virgin Mary on a bulletproof plate.

Zelenskyy had a 40-min conversation with Pope Francis in Vatican



The Pope presented Zelenskyy with small sculpture of an olive branch, a symbol of peace. In return, Zelenskyy gifted the Pope with icon of Madonna, painted on remnants of bulletproof vest https://t.co/Pl8wlJhLu3 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2023

The Ukrainian president arrived at the Ciampino military airport in the Italian capital, Rome, on Saturday morning. He was greeted by the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

Zelensky also met, during his trip, the schedule of which has not been publicly announced due to security concerns, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Today we discussed our cooperation, especially in the field of security and military cooperation. There are very important decisions to protect our airspace", Zelenskyy said in a joint press conference with Meloni.

Pope Francis previously received Zelenskyy in the Vatican in Feb.2020. He always prays for peace in Ukraine and for the victims of the war.

For her part, Meloni visited Kiev in February to demonstrate her country's support for Ukraine, despite the close relations that Italy had with Russia before it invaded Ukrainian lands.