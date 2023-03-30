  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Pope Francis spends quiet night at Rome hospital

Pope Francis spends quiet night at Rome hospital

Published March 30th, 2023 - 09:13 GMT
Pope Francis spends quiet night at Rome hospital
A rack displaying postcards of Pope Francis is pictured at a souvenirs' shop at Piazza Pope Pius XII in Rome, by Te Vatican St. Peter's square (Rear) on March 30, 2023, a day after the Pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Pope Francis has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection and will require "a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment", the Vatican said. The 86-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for checks on March 29 after complaining of breathing difficulties, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Highlights
Pope Francis spends a quiet night at a Rome hospital, where he underwent preliminary checkups for a respiratory infection, news outlets and the Vatican said.

ALBAWABA - Pope Francis spent a quiet night at a Rome hospital, where he underwent preliminary checkups for a respiratory infection, news outlets and the Vatican said.

In a statement, the Vatican said Francis, 86, is expected to remain at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted Wednesday afternoon, for a few days. It said the Holy See did not have COVID-19.

"In recent days Pope Francis has complained of some respiratory difficulties and in the afternoon went to the Policlinico A. Gemelli in Rome to undergo some medical check-ups," the statement said.

It said: "The results show a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment."

The statement said that Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.

The BBC said it "is the busiest time of the year for Pope Francis, with many events and services scheduled ahead of Easter weekend."

A Palm Sunday Mass is scheduled this weekend, and Holy Week and Easter celebrations next week, BBC said, adding that the pope is also scheduled to visit Hungary at the end of April.

Tags:Pope FrancisRespiratory infectionRome's Gemelli HospitalThe VaticanCovid-19

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...