Pope Francis spends quiet night at Rome hospital

ALBAWABA - Pope Francis spent a quiet night at a Rome hospital, where he underwent preliminary checkups for a respiratory infection, news outlets and the Vatican said.

In a statement, the Vatican said Francis, 86, is expected to remain at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted Wednesday afternoon, for a few days. It said the Holy See did not have COVID-19.

"In recent days Pope Francis has complained of some respiratory difficulties and in the afternoon went to the Policlinico A. Gemelli in Rome to undergo some medical check-ups," the statement said.

It said: "The results show a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment."

The statement said that Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.

The BBC said it "is the busiest time of the year for Pope Francis, with many events and services scheduled ahead of Easter weekend."

A Palm Sunday Mass is scheduled this weekend, and Holy Week and Easter celebrations next week, BBC said, adding that the pope is also scheduled to visit Hungary at the end of April.