ALBAWABA - Pope Francis is to make a visit to Lebanon this coming June according to sources in the Vatican.

Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June, says presidency https://t.co/vU4AVIMosD — Dario Sabaghi (@DarioSabaghi) April 5, 2022

The social media is rife with the announcement. The visit will come when Lebanon is at its neediest with Lebanon's deputy prime minister declaring the state as bankrupt.