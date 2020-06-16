Potential Terror Attack on Beirut's Airport Foiled

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim confirmed Monday that he had received information that a terrorist attack had been planned targeting Beirut's airport.

Ibrahim said the information had been shared with the relevant authorities, after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Information was leaked Sunday that indicated Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport has been targeted for a terrorist attack that would be conducted by sea.

The airport has been shut since March 18 as part of the government’s coronavirus prevention measures and will begin operating at 10 percent capacity starting July 1.



This article has been adapted from its original source.