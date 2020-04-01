Powerful Explosion of an Iran Gas Pipeline Disrupts Supply to Turkey

A powerful explosion at a natural gas pipeline that brings gas from Iran to Turkey has halted supply to the country.

Flames caused by the explosion on Tuesday at the eastern border city of Agri were visible from nearby villages.

Iranian officials believe that the explosion near the Gurbulak border gate with Iran was caused by a terrorist attack. Turkish security forces are investigating the cause of the incident.

“The pipeline has exploded several times in the past. It is also likely that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has carried out the blast,” Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, director of National Iranian Gas Co., told

Iran’s state news agency IRNA. Turkish border guards left the area as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. Jamshidi-Dana implied that the terrorists took advantage of this security vacuum.



Following the blast, a member of the outlawed PKK was killed in an operation carried out by Turkish border units while he was trying to cross into Turkey through Iran.

In early March, Turkish security forces launched another operation to track attackers near the Iranian border after one Turkish customs agent was murdered and several others were wounded by a rocket attack that hit an armored bus carrying customs staff.

Kurdish militants from the PKK have occasionally attacked oil and gas pipelines coming from Iraq and Iran.

The same line was closed over a PKK attack in July 2015, while a subsequent attack in April 2018 was prevented by Turkish security forces.

Turkey is among the few customers of Iranian gas, although Iran’s total natural gas export to Turkey is dropping each year. Turkey imported 7.7 billion cubic meters of gas from Iran in 2019, equivalent to 17 percent of its total gas imports.

The pipeline’s repair works are expected to take about four days before gas exports can resume.

Earlier this month, Turkish-Iranian land and air borders were sealed over the coronavirus outbreak.

This article has been adapted from its original source.