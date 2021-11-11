Pregnant Yemeni Journalist Killed on Way to Hospital

ALBAWABA - The killing of a Yemeni pregnant journalist in the southern port of Yemen, Thursday is a heinous act immediately condemned by the United Nations.

A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in the coastal city of Aden. As per a report, an explosive device was attached to the car while the journalists were driving near the Abyan seashore. @Mostafasalem8https://t.co/ZFpEr5IhkE — Yemen Matters (@YemenMatters_) November 11, 2021

Rasha Al-Harazi was killed in a car explosion according to media reports. She was driving with her husband Mahomoud Ameen Al Atmy at the time. Al Atmy, a fellow journalist who survived the explosion that was believed to be the result of an explosive that device was attached to their car.

Some social media tweets say she was going on her way to hospital. "An explosive device planted in the car of journalist Mahmoud al-Atmi blew up as he was taking his wife....to hospital to deliver her baby," the source from government forces told AFP.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear colleague and journalist Rasha al-Harazi in an attack that also seriously injured her husband, Mahmoud al Otmi in Aden,” tweeted the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg as reported in the Anadolu news agency.

Yemen: pregnant journalist killed in Aden on way to maternity ward https://t.co/HXrLoyk93I via @middleeastmnt — Valiant Private Investigators (@ValiantPI) November 10, 2021

Grundberg, who called for the safety of journalists noted that al Herazi was a UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) trainee in 2019.

On Tuesday, media outlets Aden Time and The Eighth Day, which are believed to be close to Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), reported that an explosion targeting a car in Aden’s Khor Maksar district killed journalist al-Harazi and injured her husband.

https://t.co/O1AwMR3K8B — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 10, 2021

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul-Malik ordered the security authorities to investigate the incident and Interior Minister Ibrahim Haidan accused Houthi rebels of being behind the attack though no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack the Turkish-based news agency reported.

Yemen ranks 169 out of 180 countries on World Press Freedom Index in 2021.