Premier Hariri 'Honored' His 'Future Party' on Syrian Regime 'Terror List'

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (Twitter)

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said Tuesday that it was “an honor” that his party was included on a terror list reportedly drawn up by the Syrian regime.

Following a weekly meeting of his Future Movement’s parliamentary bloc, Hariri said, “this is a list of honor, because this regime is a terrorism regime,” according to a statement from his office.

The list had been published on a Syrian news site, according to a separate statement from the Future Movement. According to a copy of the list that circulated in local media Sunday, it detailed more than 100 international political bodies and aid organizations the Syrian regime accused of “funding terrorism and money laundering.”

Future described the inclusion of the party and Lebanese telecoms company Alfa as “ironic.”

Marwan Hayek, Alfa’s CEO, said he had “no idea” that his company had allegedly appeared on such a list.

“The history of the Future Movement is nobler and purer than the ... classifications and campaigns of the bloody [Syrian] regime,” the statement said.

The party went on to say the Syrian regime would be condemned by history “to an eternal descent into an abyss of criminality, destruction and displacement.”

