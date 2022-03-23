President Abbas: Israel Should Stop Looting Palestinian Water

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called for halting Israel's looting of Palestinian water resources.

"How long will the world remain silent about the fate and life of our Palestinian people being held hostage by the [Israeli] occupier through its racist practices and its control over our resources and our legitimate rights," Abbas said in a speech marking World Water Day.

Abbas said the world must find "just solutions to the issue of water that our [Palestinian] people suffer from."

President Abbas on World Water Day: It is not possible to remain silent about Israeli looting of our water resources.https://t.co/r0y7EBMjAw pic.twitter.com/HZqDkfn4Rd — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) March 22, 2022

"The [Israeli] occupation controls the water sources below and above the ground." Abbas said. “Greed of the occupation in our land and water is still the basis for all illegal settlement expansion,” he added.



Marked on March 22, World Water Day highlights the importance of fresh water. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

