President Abbas: Israel Should Stop Looting Palestinian Water

Published March 23rd, 2022 - 10:11 GMT
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets Germany's Foreign Minister (unseen) in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on February 10, 2022. (Photo by MOHAMAD TOROKMAN / POOL / AFP)
Abbas’ speech marks World Water Day

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called for halting Israel's looting of Palestinian water resources.

"How long will the world remain silent about the fate and life of our Palestinian people being held hostage by the [Israeli] occupier through its racist practices and its control over our resources and our legitimate rights," Abbas said in a speech marking World Water Day.

Abbas said the world must find "just solutions to the issue of water that our [Palestinian] people suffer from."

"The [Israeli] occupation controls the water sources below and above the ground." Abbas said. “Greed of the occupation in our land and water is still the basis for all illegal settlement expansion,” he added.


Marked on March 22, World Water Day highlights the importance of fresh water. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

