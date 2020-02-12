President Abbas Ready to Restart Peace Talks With Israel

  1. Home
Published February 12th, 2020 - 06:56 GMT
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas looks on during a briefing on President Donald Trump's Mideast plan on February 11, 2020 in New York. Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas told the UN Security Council that the world should reject President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which he said would limit Palestinian sovereignty in a "Swiss cheese" deal. "We reject the Israeli-American plan," which "throws into question the legitimate rights of the Palestinians," Abbas said, brandishing a large map of Palestine as
Highlights
Olmert said Abbas “is a man of peace. He is opposed to terror. And therefore, he is the only partner that we can deal with.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said late Tuesday he is ready to restart peace negotiations where they left off over a decade ago with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Olmert in New York following a UN Security Council meeting, Abbas said U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” would bring neither peace nor stability to the Middle East.

Trump's plan does not appear to meet even the most basic Palestinian demands for comprehensive peace with Israel, including the right of return for Palestinian refugees who were forced out of their homes as a result of the conflict.

“I am fully ready to resume negotiations where we left it with you, Mr. Olmert, under the umbrella of the international Quartet, and not on the basis of the plan of annexation and legalizing settlements and destroying the two-state solution,” Abbas said.

Olmert said Abbas “is a man of peace. He is opposed to terror. And therefore, he is the only partner that we can deal with.”

He refrained from criticizing Trump’s plan, however.

Olmert held a series of peace talks with Abbas in 2008, when he became Israeli prime minister.

But the talks broke down amid legal problems for Olmert and an Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

