Presidential candidate attacker in Ecuador dies

ALBAWABA - In a tragic incident earlier, Ecuador presidintial candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead at a campaign rally, and later the attacker was shot in an exchange of fire and died of his wounds later.

Current Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso vowed that this horrific crime will not go unpunished. A member of Villavicencio's campaign team told local media the candidate was getting into a car when a man stepped forward and shot him in the head.

Local media stated that nine people suffered injuries, including a candidate for assembly and two police officers. The first round of the presidential election is scheduled to take place on 20 August.