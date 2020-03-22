Presidential Polls Suspended in as Bolivia Goes Into 14-Day Shutdown

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced Saturday the suspension of presidential elections after the government declared a 14-day national quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This measure, the consequence of an unprecedented situation in the world, prevents the electoral body from continuing to carry out the preparatory tasks for the election day that was set for Sunday, May 3,” the Tribunal said in a statement.

A new date has not been set but the TSE said it will be agreed upon with all political entities of the country.



All the presidential candidates have suspended campaigns for almost 15 days and reduced political statements on social media, where the main topic of discussion has been the spread of virus in Bolivia and a lockdown ordered by the de facto government led by Jeanine Anez that includes a stay-at-home command, a halt to international flights and the prohibition of events.

"A tough but necessary decision," said Anez in a message to the nation, which has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Last month, the TSE disqualified exiled former President Evo Morales from running for a Senate seat in the election, saying he did not meet residency requirements, a decision the Morales called a “blow to democracy.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.