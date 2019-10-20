As a Price to Going to Berlin Meet Haftar Wants Tripoli Militias Disarmed

The Libyan National Army demanded that the upcoming Berlin conference prioritize the disarmament of militias loyal to the Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj.

The LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar, hailed in a statement on Friday “every international effort aimed at achieving peace and stability, eliminating terrorism and dismantling militias, leading to the formation of a legitimate government that does not answer to gangs and militias and that represents all the Libyan people.”

It condemned the “rule of militias” in Tripoli, saying it has led to appointment of a figure sanctioned by the international community to a security and military post.

Sarraj recently appointed Salah Badi, head of the Misrata-based al-Somoud Brigade, as military intelligence chief.





The LNA added that any political effort to resolve the crisis would be pointless as long as security conditions on the ground are not available to guarantee its success. This demands the elimination of militias, which at every turn obstructed efforts to resolve crises.

The military operation the LNA has been waging against Tripoli since April is part of the global effort to combat terrorism. Libya is not exception to this battle, it stressed.

The UN-sponsored Berlin conference is set to be held later this year.

