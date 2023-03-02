  1. Home
  3. King Charles III asks son Harry to vacate UK home

ALBAWABA - British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were asked to vacate a royal residence offered to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was intended as the couple's main residence before they gave up their royal duties and moved to Southern California.

The Sun newspaper reported that Harry's father, King Charles III, started the eviction process on Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry's explosive memoir Spare.

“We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” said a spokesperson for the couple.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

The duke and duchess live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

They quit life as working royals in 2020 and left the United Kingdom shortly afterwards.

