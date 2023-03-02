King Charles III asks son Harry to vacate UK home

ALBAWABA - British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were asked to vacate a royal residence offered to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The news comes after several reports in the British press that King Charles wanted to take Frogmore back from the couple. https://t.co/UeC5ptSAfS — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 1, 2023

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was intended as the couple's main residence before they gave up their royal duties and moved to Southern California.

The Sun newspaper reported that Harry's father, King Charles III, started the eviction process on Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry's explosive memoir Spare.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family's Windsor estate, leaving them without a UK base, reports said on Wednesday. https://t.co/NvxlE7a4Ww pic.twitter.com/RqLKtCIGmb — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 1, 2023

“We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” said a spokesperson for the couple.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

I don't think Harry & Meghan being asked to "vacate" Frogmore Cottage is the story (did anyone really think they were coming back?) ... the story and the headline should be: Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore, British taxpayers still footing his bill. https://t.co/iIpgbxYU6m — Danielle Binks (@danielle_binks) March 2, 2023

The duke and duchess live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

They quit life as working royals in 2020 and left the United Kingdom shortly afterwards.