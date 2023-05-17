Prince Harry ‘Near Catastrophic’ NYC car chase

ALBAWABA Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after being followed by paparazzi for more than two hours, on Tuesday night in New York City, a spokesperson for the couple said.

Meghan had been at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan to attend the Women of Vision awards, where she was one of the honorees, after which they left and got into an SUV followed by police. Apparently, that's when the chase was on.

According to the account provided by the couple’s team, the incident involved around half a dozen blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”