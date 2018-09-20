Prince Khalid Says Ethiopia-Eritrea Deal Part of Saudi Foreign Policy for Peace

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said the signing of the peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea is part of the kingdom’s foreign policy in establishing peace and stability.

“The Kingdom has always been the cornerstone of peace in the region and the world, and has spared no effort in many countries, foremost among them Palestine, Lebanon, Afghanistan and many others,” the ambassador said.

“As some countries begin to cultivate sectarian divisions, the kingdom seeks to resolve their disputes,” he added.

He expressed his thanks to the UAE in their efforts in the signing of the peace deal between the two countries.

The ambassador pointed out that the security of the Red Sea, especially the Bab Al Mandab Strait and the Horn of Africa, is one of the Kingdom’s security concerns, regionally and globally.

The ambassador stressed the Kingdom’s continued efforts to preserve security in this region from external threats, including Iranian-backed militias as well as piracy.