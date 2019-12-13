Princess Haya Resumes Custody Battle in London Against Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein returned to London on Wednesday, to resume a high court battle with her estranged husband, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, over the custody of the pair's children

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Haya arrived at the High Court. Photographs show her smiling, as she enters to court to make her case against the father of her two young children, Jalila and Zayed.

At present, the case will concern custody of the children, and not revolve around questions of financial settlements.

Princess Haya has applied for a British forced marriage protection and wardship relating to their children, as well as a non-molestation order relating to herself.

Al-Maktoum himself is likely to be absent from all proceedings, which began in July this year.



The former couple announced this time last year that the legal dispute would not be pertain to divorce or financial issues. Instead, the focus would be the welfare of their children.

Sheikh Al-Maktoum married Princess Haya in 2004, in what was believed to be his sixth marriage. The sheikh reportedly has over 20 children from multiple wives.

Early this year, she fled the Gulf emirate with her childen. She resides in Britian, where she owns a gated mansion.

Trouble has been brimming in the court of Dubai's ruling family.

The daughter of Sheikh Al-Maktoum, Sheikh Latifa, was intercepted by commando forces in the Arabian Sea as she attemped to escape the UAE by boat in April 2018.

Sheikh Latifa, whose mother is Algeria, had recently uploaded a video to YouTube in which she described the horrific abuse she suffered at the hands of the Dubai ruler.

This article has been adapted from its original source.